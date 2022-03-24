Cotton acreage set to grow by 10-15% on higher prices for fibre

Cottonseed companies are gearing up for a high-demand market for seeds as they expect renewed interest from farmers following very good prices for the fibre crop.

The seed industry forecast a growth of 10-15 per cent in the cotton acreage in the upcoming kharif season. Though higher rainfall and floods damaged the crop in many States, the season witnessed good overall productivity.

Deficit in area

The cotton area witnessed a deficit of 7.73 lakh hectares at 120 lack hectare as against the previous year’s acreage of 127.87 lack hectare.

The National Seed Industry of India (NSAI) has pegged the the requirement of cottonseed at 4.50-4.75 crore packets (of 450 gm each) as against the last year’s 4.40-4.50 crore packets. “This could vary depending on the rain condition and erratic weather, which could impact the sowings. Sometimes farmers will have to go for resowing,” M Prabhakara Rao, President of NSAI told BusinessLine. He said that the area would increase due to all-time high price. The availability for some hybridseeds may be less than the demand. “But the overall supplies may be just about adequate if there is no requirement for the seed due to erratic rains,” he pointed out.

“There was dip in area in 2021 by about 17 per cent when compared to the area in the previous year. It may recover by at least by 12 to 15 per cent,” M Ramasami, Chairman of Rasi Seeds (Private) Limited, said.

Unauthorised seeds

The seed industry, which is facing a serious challenge from players that are selling unauthorised herbicide-tolerant cottonseeds, feels that the problem continues to pose problems.

Asked whether the Bt-3 seeds will continue to pose problems, Ramasami admitted that would create some trouble. “The only possible solution is that the government should come forward to approve and see that the research-based companies are allowed to sell,” he said.

A top executive of a cottonseed company said that the HTBt seed occupied about 18-20 per cent of the total cotton area last kharif. Farmers unions, however, argued that the area under illegal cotton could well be beyond 30 per cent. “Lower incidence of Pink Bollworm resulted in good quality cotton. This has led to very high commodity prices. They went up by more than 1.5 times the minimum support price,” he said.