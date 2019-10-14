Cotton Prices

as on : 14-10-2019 02:28:28 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cotton
Suratgarh(Raj)3714.0071.3933458.0051555245-1.72
Surajgarh(Raj)648.00318.063436.0053505400-
Rajkot(Guj)360.00807596.0047505000-13.64
Moolanur(TN)123.94-22.021110.7357505900-
Dholka(Guj)27.00-54.005150--
Dhoraji(Guj)11.30113.21438.5042554280-25.74
Kolathur(TN)8.00-55.56823.1344004700-12.00
Mahur(Mah)7.00-12.540.0043504250-7.45
Kosikalan(UP)6.00-94739.00531552503.00
Gangavalli(TN)3.50-7.004050--
Bhanvad(Guj)3.00476.9216.12450050008.43
Chotila(Guj)2.50-58.33350.7651004800-0.49
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC71.004800470014.29
Gingee(TN)1.00-80.3916.6050005050-9.09
Published on October 14, 2019
