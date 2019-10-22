Cotton Prices

as on : 22-10-2019 12:38:42 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cotton
Suratgarh(Raj)2897.00-31.8452706.0049355020-5.91
Halvad(Guj)1003.06135.593823.925150490011.96
Rajkot(Guj)400.0053.858916.0052505325-4.55
Manvi(Kar)106.00-41.761730.00550052835.47
Bijay Nagar(Raj)40.0033.331398.80550054001.85
Anthiyur(TN)19.77-80.56242.9448694949-
Dhoraji(Guj)15.5091.36531.5054054880-7.69
Bodeli(Guj)13.5713.083096.1253505200-2.28
Chotila(Guj)11.0010421.7651005100-7.27
Thiruppananthal(TN)8.00NC154.0045004200-4.34
Bodeli(Hadod)(Guj)3.502501494.3253504525-2.37
Bhanvad(Guj)2.00NC35.125200485025.30
Bodeli(Kalediya)(Guj)1.20501824.3253504525-2.73
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC81.004900480011.36
Bodeli(Modasar)(Guj)0.80-92.731036.0353505200-2.28
Published on October 22, 2019
TOPICS
cotton (commodity)