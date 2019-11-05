Cotton Prices

as on : 05-11-2019 11:20:41 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cotton
Haathras(UP)9.6092304.6053005650-7.02
Bhanvad(Guj)2.00NC43.125000500020.48
Rajpipla(Guj)1.50-86.61458.605150515014.44
Published on November 05, 2019
