Cotton Prices

as on : 14-01-2020 06:13:01 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cotton
Thandla(MP)4613.3539.6721521.0258505900-
Akola(Mah)262.00122.03637.0053905390-
Manvi(Kar)234.00631.256334.0051435200-3.42
Parbhani(Mah)200.00-350.005265--
Chitradurga(Kar)84.00-33.86584.0047494847-
Umared(Mah)44.00-75.005220--
Madhugiri(Kar)10.00-18.0010450--
Sindhanur(Kar)9.00-64884.0045205540-
Bellary(Kar)5.00-18.004441--
Navapur(Mah)5.00-5.004600--
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC44.0049005000-2.00
Published on January 14, 2020
