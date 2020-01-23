Cotton Prices

as on : 23-01-2020 03:50:02 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cotton
Thandla(MP)3472.302.9128367.5558005970-
Suratgarh(Raj)1250.0078.8361272.0052255285-3.95
Bodeli(Guj)1060.13128.569861.6553005300-2.75
Khetia(MP)880.0072.581389.9051655120-
Bhesan(Guj)700.00-700.005075--
Bodeli(Kalediya)(Guj)494.6576.433885.3052005000-4.15
Manvi(Kar)433.0085.046767.0052785143-4.38
Sindhanur(Kar)399.004333.331283.0055004520-
Pulgaon(Mah)375.00-541.005390--
Bodeli(Hadod)(Guj)357.81784.793616.4552005000-4.59
Jasdan(Guj)300.00-251620.0052255150-
Bodeli(Modasar)(Guj)271.41810.161216.3053005300-2.30
Babra(Guj)240.00-14.291460.0052005100-
Yawal(Mah)188.00-188.004800--
Gharsana(Raj)163.90-163.905170--
Goluwala(Raj)153.30-24.967510.2252755270-4.52
Jetpur(Dist.Rajkot)(Guj)138.90-12.311683.3053055305-
Halvad(Guj)122.80-27.714202.4452005200-3.70
Manwat(Mah)120.00-120.005065--
Maur(Pun)112.00-654.005370--
Rajpipla(Guj)105.00NC3763.3052005210NC
Haveri(Kar)101.00304367.0049305210-
Parbhani(Mah)100.00-50450.0050005265-
Dhandhuka(Guj)80.00384.852201.6053955465-1.73
Savanur(Kar)79.003850109.0053774809-
Thara(Guj)47.00230.99724.8049955130-
Dhoraji(Guj)44.6044.811797.6052805205-1.40
Bijay Nagar(Raj)40.0014.291667.0052005150-5.45
Visavadar(Guj)20.95179.33453.5547354875-
Kottur(Kar)16.00-76.004645--
Modasa(Guj)15.0020171.3051004500-
Limdi(Guj)13.50-20.59434.6052455253-4.08
Amirgadh(Guj)10.2252.54129.8849255295-
Pratapgarh(UP)10.00-10.00710--
Kapadvanj(Guj)9.30-49.46166.5042774312-
Vijapur(Gojjariya)(Guj)9.20-35.405100--
Modasa(Tintoi)(Guj)8.5013.3384.6050004405-
Palitana(Guj)8.00-33.33365.4050505050-2.42
Malerkotla(Pun)5.00-5.001250--
Pune(Mah)2.00-2.003300--
Vikkiravandi(TN)1.802003.1050004489-
Lalganj(UP)1.50-1.50550--
Thara(Shihori)(Guj)1.446056.5247054765-
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)1.404024.3046504750-
Gogamba(Guj)1.00-16.673.7048504750-4.90
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC48.00520052004.00
Bhanvad(Guj)0.60-4047.905000500014.94
Published on January 23, 2020
TOPICS
cotton (commodity)