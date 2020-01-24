Cotton Prices

as on : 24-01-2020

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cotton
Thandla(MP)3324.44-4.2631691.9959005800-
Suratgarh(Raj)1915.0053.263187.0052855225-2.85
Ralegaon(Mah)900.00-900.005150--
Bhesan(Guj)850.0021.431550.0050355075-
Bodeli(Guj)472.34-55.4510333.9953005300-2.75
Pulgaon(Mah)460.0022.671001.0053705390-
Bodeli(Kalediya)(Guj)421.27-14.834306.5753505200-1.38
Bodeli(Hadod)(Guj)389.458.844005.9053005200-2.75
Sindhanur(Kar)370.00-7.271653.0055005500-
Jasdan(Guj)340.0013.331960.0052005225-
Bodeli(Modasar)(Guj)331.3622.091547.6653005300-2.30
Nargunda(Kar)283.00197.89747.0050975022-
Deoulgaon Raja(Mah)250.00-28.57600.0051005000-
Babra(Guj)240.00NC1700.0052255200-
Visnagar(Guj)200.60-7.34417.1048154982-7.26
Goluwala(Raj)181.0318.097691.2553505275-3.17
Manvi(Kar)162.00-62.596929.0051055278-7.52
Halvad(Guj)136.8011.44339.2451755200-4.17
Maur(Pun)125.0011.61779.0052805370-
Rajpipla(Guj)105.00NC3868.3052005200NC
Dhandhuka(Guj)95.5019.382297.1053505395-2.55
Bhadrawati(Mah)86.00-298.005050--1.94
Rajula(Guj)70.00-3.45843.3047784878-
Chimur(Mah)70.00-96.005175--
Umared(Mah)65.0047.73140.0051005220-
Kinwat(Mah)58.00-354.005301--0.17
Bijay Nagar(Raj)50.00251717.0051005200-7.27
Thara(Guj)49.204.68774.0049874995-
Dhrol(Guj)47.5022.74458.70498550051.42
Bagasara(Guj)40.00128.57401.3048505175-7.09
Gangavalli(TN)40.00100115.0046004700-
Unava(Guj)38.30-41.53555.6051355125-7.23
Dhoraji(Guj)32.70-26.681830.3052055280-2.80
Palitana(Guj)18.00125383.4050505050-2.42
Visavadar(Guj)16.40-21.72469.9547454735-
Modasa(Guj)15.00NC186.3050005100-
Thammampati(TN)9.88-2.9520.0648004450-
Bhikhi(Pun)9.00-9.005070--
Modasa(Tintoi)(Guj)7.50-11.7692.1048505000-
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)1.40NC25.7048554650-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC49.00510052002.00
Bellary(Kar)1.00-8019.0044314441-
Thara(Shihori)(Guj)0.96-33.3357.4846174705-
Gogamba(Guj)0.80-204.5048504850-4.90
Bhanvad(Guj)0.60NC48.505000500014.94
Published on January 24, 2020
