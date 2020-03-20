Cotton Prices

as on : 20-03-2020 06:35:20 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cotton
Bodeli(Guj)476.255502.9413411.4750005000-10.71
Santhesargur(Kar)447.00-447.003217--
Rajkot(Guj)439.0051.3812009.0049405000-10.59
Bodeli(Modasar)(Guj)227.064423.112434.4250005000-9.09
Jasdan(Guj)200.00233.331847.009401080-12.96
Morbi(Guj)103.5013.74351.5044754982-8.71
Bodeli(Kalediya)(Guj)103.472184.115651.1548004900-14.29
Bodeli(Hadod)(Guj)87.561064.366588.2148004900-14.29
Kadi(Kadi cotton Yard)(Guj)80.00166.67770.0048505100-10.19
Unava(Guj)77.30292.39710.0043254875-24.45
Dhandhuka(Guj)68.00-18.562614.6043004890-21.82
Sriganganagar(F&V)(Raj)62.9026.81198.5047765196-12.58
Visnagar(Guj)59.00-28.05844.7041954685-18.73
Natham(TN)50.50-50.505500--
Suratgarh(Raj)50.00-60.3266308.0046205090-15.69
Rajula(Guj)37.50-46.43880.8044004778-14.06
Bagasara(Guj)34.00-15507.8039754780-23.19
Halvad(Guj)31.56-51.554624.2042504950-19.05
Savarkundla(Guj)30.00-401102.0044754880-16.01
Thalaivasal(TN)26.54126.0694.1641004110-
Chotila(Guj)25.00NC490.6345004950-15.89
Himatnagar(Guj)15.80-243.704500--18.18
Gangavalli(TN)15.00-108.505100--9.73
Goluwala(Raj)14.10-93.87932.9549505225-14.51
Mahuva(Station Road)(Guj)12.90-3.7398.1038754970-24.02
Siddhpur(Guj)12.44-71.4347.9641974805-18.35
Dhoraji(Guj)11.40-20.282080.5043304630-20.62
Gharsana(Raj)11.40-11.404400--
Palitana(Guj)10.00NC411.4042504750-17.87
Dhansura(Guj)6.00-40122.0040504700-22.49
Bijay Nagar(Raj)5.00-5.004500--
Visavadar(Guj)4.25-71.38525.9043004450-18.87
Hubli (Amaragol)(Kar)4.0030057.0053005200-
Taloda(Guj)2.00-2.004345--
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC69.0045004600-8.16
Published on March 20, 2020
