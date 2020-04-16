Cotton Prices

as on : 16-04-2020 03:29:53 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cotton
Haveri(Kar)82.008100450.0033855269-16.61
Chitradurga(Kar)80.00-4.76664.0035004749-22.63
Nargunda(Kar)35.0094.44800.0030003367-30.41
Kottur(Kar)31.0093.75107.0033654645-
Davangere(Kar)3.00-3.003673--
