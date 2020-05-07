Cotton Prices

as on : 07-05-2020 03:27:27 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cotton
Jamnagar(Guj)898.00-45.643594.0039505188-23.38
Rajkot(Guj)180.005012309.0044304210-27.44
Bodeli(Guj)152.573.415071.2254005400-10.00
Bodeli(Hadod)(Guj)114.53-3.377300.8354005400-10.00
Bodeli(Modasar)(Guj)102.423.953405.1254005400-10.00
Bodeli(Kalediya)(Guj)95.2511.636275.5854005400-10.00
Amreli(Guj)49.6014.021080.3037003530-40.23
Nargunda(Kar)41.00-37.881484.0026862922-37.69
Soundati(Kar)22.00-90.31272.0030983250-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC78.0041004200-18.00
Haliyala(Kar)1.00-335.002000--
Dindigul(TN)1.00-1.005250--
Published on May 07, 2020
TOPICS
cotton (commodity)