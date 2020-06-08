Cotton Prices

as on : 08-06-2020 03:37:24 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cotton
Botad(Haddad)(Guj)714.60-35.974383.4044504175-23.93
Sindhanur(Kar)47.00487.51752.0037003500-28.85
Villupuram(TN)35.00-50112.6046884436-12.68
Bodeli(Guj)12.00-92.7117498.2653505400NC
Bodeli(Hadod)(Guj)10.00-93.928902.7453505400-10.83
Bodeli(Modasar)(Guj)8.60-94.774267.4553505400-10.83
Bodeli(Kalediya)(Guj)6.00-94.717175.6653505400-10.83
Mahuva(Station Road)(Guj)5.70-98.27433.8033755400-33.82
Vikkiravandi(TN)2.201206.3039403200-27.31
Siddhpur(Guj)2.10128.26374.0039003427-33.64
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC91.0044003700-16.98
Published on June 08, 2020
TOPICS
cotton (commodity)
