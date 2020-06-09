Cotton Prices

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cotton
Bodeli(Guj)95.00691.6717593.26540053500.93
Nargunda(Kar)34.0030.771774.0036003677-16.49
Gangavalli(TN)16.359124.8534505100-42.02
Bodeli(Modasar)(Guj)13.7159.424281.1654005350-10.00
Sindhanur(Kar)9.00-80.851761.0036003700-30.77
Bodeli(Kalediya)(Guj)8.8046.677184.4654005350-10.00
Bodeli(Hadod)(Guj)8.70-138911.4454005350-10.00
Rona(Kar)6.00-6.003000--
Siddhpur(Guj)3.9688.57377.9634023900-42.11
Vikkiravandi(TN)3.9077.2710.2041603940-23.25
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC92.0040004400-24.53
Published on June 09, 2020
