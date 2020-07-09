Cotton Prices

as on : 09-07-2020 03:24:23 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cotton
Botad(Haddad)(Guj)317.60270.164843.8041654225-32.00
Anthiyur(TN)223.6558.39613.4040294259-
Rajkot(Guj)130.00333.3313489.0046254545-20.94
Vankaner(Guj)20.0053.85445.0037503850-27.88
Savarkundla(Guj)9.001001216.5039633975-31.67
Kottur(Kar)7.00-50195.0037523822-
Dhrol(Guj)6.70219.05684.4033703350-37.99
Rajula(Guj)4.50-25914.4039133625-30.16
Konganapuram(TN)1.00-95.8425.0135004300-33.96
Published on July 09, 2020
TOPICS
cotton (commodity)
