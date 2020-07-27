Cotton Prices

as on : 27-07-2020 02:40:02 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cotton
Rajkot(Guj)262.0074.6714843.5042504570-29.64
Botad(Haddad)(Guj)108.50-49.686294.3040354200-34.18
Sindhanur(Kar)88.00-14.561988.0037003300-28.85
Karaikal(Pud)26.00-26.003909--
Savarkundla(Guj)15.00501271.0040504025-30.63
Thalaivasal(TN)9.93-46.58187.4035503650-
Gangavalli(TN)9.65-50.39403.4543004300-19.63
Dhrol(Guj)9.4013.25735.1033253590-38.82
Rajula(Guj)8.00116.22955.5033133650-40.87
Konganapuram(TN)2.0010028.0139003500-26.42
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC107.0045004400-6.25
Published on July 27, 2020
