Cotton stock at MCX warehouse hit a new high on export demand

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Cotton stock in MCX accredited warehouse has touched a new high of 2,16,600 bales as on March 5 against previous high of 2,14,700 bales logged on March 30, 2019. The rising stock at warehouse was on the back of increasing hedging activities as the export demand, especially from China, has hit a new high. China has a low inventory.
Cotton prices have gained over 10 per cent so far this year following the firm trend in the global cotton trade. Cotton production globally is projected to touch a four-year low and imports by China are estimated higher. The Centre’s decision to impose a ten per cent duty on imported cotton is seen as supporting domestic price.
Ajay Kumar, Director, Kedia Commodities, said the demand for cotton from yarn exporters has been strong as the cotton prices are low in India compared to global markets has made Indian exporters competitive in overseas market.
The most active March contract on MCX gained by ₹80 to ₹22,230 a bale while the April and May contracts traded firm at ₹22,560 and ₹22,860.
“We have bagged a major order for yarn export to China and used the MCX platform to lock in cotton prices as the domestic prices have been rallying steadily in last few months and have the potential to wipe out margins,” said Sanjay Agarwal, CEO of Sai Enterprises.
Arrival of the new crop in the market was about 250 lakh bales as of January-end from the season’s start in October. The Cotton Corporation of India and other government procuring agencies have about 170 lakh bales of cotton as of January-end. The Cotton Association of India has estimated cotton supply at 380 lakh bales including the carry forward stock of 120 lakh bales and imports of six lakh bales. Overall demand is pegged to increase to 330 lakh bales against 25 million bales logged previous year due to pandemic impact.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
This Women’s Day, we discuss the features of a few financial products that aim to help you save, get insured ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 make a strong bounce-back, but test resistances
Avenue Supermarts (₹3,286.1): Makes fresh all-time highIn October last year, the stock of Avenue Supermarts ...
The exchange-traded fund ticks all boxes as an efficient tool to track gold prices
A cop, a poet, a wedding planner, an outraged wife: On International Women’s Day, a look at diverse stories ...
India’s privacy law must balance the rights of children with online safety
Muriel has put our names down on a list to get the Covid-19 vaccination because — hurrah! — the age limit has ...
They are the health warriors who battled the Covid-19 pandemic on the ground, and are now the face of the ...
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
It’s that time of year again when brands suddenly start paying obeisance to women power. From sentimental to ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...