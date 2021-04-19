Covid second wave saps rubber

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
Spot rubber fell in tandem with the heavy losses in domestic futures on Monday. The second wave of Covid-19 is getting worse, making both stock and commodity markets more risky.
The re-imposition of lockdowns in highly infected areas and the sharp decline in investors’ wealth have affected trading in commodities very badly.
RSS-4 declined to ₹164 (166.50) per kg, according to traders and the Rubber Board. The grade finished flat at ₹159 (161.50), according to dealers. The volumes were low.
In futures, the front month April delivery shed 4.78 per cent from Friday’s settlement price to close at ₹157.25 per kg with a volume of 82 lots on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).
RSS-3 (spot) slid to ₹159.27 (159.77) per kg at Bangkok. SMR 20 surrendered to ₹120.64 (123.17) and Latex to ₹111.64 (114.55) at Kuala Lumpur.
The most active natural rubber contract for September delivery was down 80 Yuan (₹920.61) from previous day’s settlement price to close at 13,655 Yuan (₹157,122.48) a tonne in day time trading on Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE).
Spot rubber rates (₹/kg): RSS 4:164 (166.50); RSS 5: 159 (162.50); ISNR20: 147 (148) and Latex (60% drc): 122.50 (124).
Rubber growers may contact Rubber Board Call Centre to seek information about the various aspects of rubber tapping — marking of trees, Low Frequency Tapping, Controlled Upward Tapping, stimulation of trees, etc. S Nimil, Rubber Tapping Demonstrator, Rubber Board, will answer the questions on April 21 from 10 am to 1 pm.
The Call Centre number is 0481-2576622. According to a press release issued by the Board, technical advice regarding cultivation, production, processing, etc can be regularly sought from the Call Centre functioning at its Head Office. The service is available from 9.30 am to 5.30 pm on all working days.
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
Fiscal stimulus, friendly monetary policy and firm commodity prices point towards normalcy, says the MD and ...
Price correction is a good opportunity for long-term investors to take the plunge
Q4 earnings, along with progress in controlling Covid-19 spread, will be in focus
Do keep in mind that premium may go up in case one of the members has a pre-existing condition
In an age of falling female workforce participation, worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic, policy makers and ...
A 25-member team is on a mission to revive Urdu calligraphy
Of an injured baby goat, young men on motorcycles and political tensions
It’s the birthday of Muttiah Muralitharan — the man who took a staggering 800 test wickets. What better way to ...
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...