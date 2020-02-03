Agri Business

CPCRI awarded ‘Best Centre of the Year’

Our Bureau Mangaluru | Updated on February 03, 2020 Published on February 03, 2020

CPCRI awarded ‘Best Centre of the Year’

The Kasaragod-based Central Plantation Crops Research Institute (CPCRI) received ‘Best Centre of the Year 2019-20’ award at the 35th annual workshop of All India Coordinated Research Project on Post-Harvest Engineering and Technology (AICRP on PHET) in Jabalpur recently.

A press release by the institute said here that CPCRI is one of the 31 centres under AICRP on PHET. The award was in recognition of contribution in development and popularising technologies of coconut such as coconut ice-cream, virgin coconut oil, cocoa bean-to-bite chocolate, coconut sugar during 2019-20.

CPCRI released five new value-added products, and received one patent during the period, it added.

Published on February 03, 2020
awards
plantations
agricultural institutions
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Slow start to grape exports from Maharashtra