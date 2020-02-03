CPCRI awarded ‘Best Centre of the Year’

The Kasaragod-based Central Plantation Crops Research Institute (CPCRI) received ‘Best Centre of the Year 2019-20’ award at the 35th annual workshop of All India Coordinated Research Project on Post-Harvest Engineering and Technology (AICRP on PHET) in Jabalpur recently.

A press release by the institute said here that CPCRI is one of the 31 centres under AICRP on PHET. The award was in recognition of contribution in development and popularising technologies of coconut such as coconut ice-cream, virgin coconut oil, cocoa bean-to-bite chocolate, coconut sugar during 2019-20.

CPCRI released five new value-added products, and received one patent during the period, it added.