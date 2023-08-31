The Kasaragod-based Central Plantation Crops Research Institute (CPCRI) will mark the World Coconut Day on September 2 by signing six MoA (memorandum of agreement) for technology transfer with FPOs (farmer producer organisations) and nurseries among others.

Of this, two MoAs will be in the area of technology transfer on the ‘Shathamangala’ variety of arecanut to two nurseries in Kerala and Karnataka. In this regard, CPCRI will sign MoA with Integrated Rural Agri Nursery of Kasaragod district in Kerala, and Yashaswi Nursery of Dakshina Kannada district in Karnataka.

Tech transfer

The institute will sign an MoA on ‘Preservation of carbonated tender coconut water’ with Redhive ODM LLP of Kasaragod. Another MoA on the transfer of technology — ‘Kalpa entamopathogenic nematodes aqua formulation’ — will be signed with Krishi Vijnana Kendra of Taliparamba in Kerala.

CPCRI will also sign agreement on the transfer of technology on ‘Coconut chips’ with Narial Bharat Nutra Producer Company Ltd of Andhra Pradesh.

The institute will transfer the technology on ‘Collection of fresh and hygienic Kalparasa, and production of natural coconut sugar’ to YGP Coconut Farmers Producer Company Ltd in Davanagere of Karnataka through another MoA.

KB Hebbar, Director of CPCRI, said nine entrepreneurs from different States, who are successful in utilising the technologies of the institute such as ‘Kalparasa’, virgin coconut oil, biotechnology protocols for improved coconut nursery, etc will be honoured on the occasion.

World Coconut Da

There will be an exhibition to mark the World Coconut Day. Over 25 institutions and entrepreneurs will showcase their technologies and products on the occasion.

Hebbar said there will be a business meet of FPOs on incentivising coconut cultivation with better profit. Farmers from Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, and Gujarat will participate in this event.

CPCRI, in association with Coconut Development Board, Kochi, will organise the World Coconut Day event in Kasaragod. Shobha Karandlaje, Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, will inaugurate the celebrations on September 2.

World Coconut Day is celebrated on September 2 every year to mark the establishment of Asia Pacific Coconut Community (the present International Coconut Community) under the aegis of UN Economical and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific. The focal theme this year is ‘Sustaining coconut sector for the present and future generation’, he said.