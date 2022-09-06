Cropin launches cloud platform to digitize farm sector

Cropin announced the launch of Cropin Cloud, a multi-tenant, secure, scalable, flexible, intelligent cloud platform, enabling agri-businesses, development agencies, governments, and allied industries to accelerate digital transformation across their business value chain.

About Cropin Cloud

Cropin Cloud is an integrated platform of applications for digitization, clean and contextual data pipelines for enhanced decision-making based on data analytics, and globally proven crop-specific, crop and geography-agnostic machine learning models. It aims to advance technology adoption to solve real-world agricultural problems and deliver value to every stakeholder in the food value chain, the company said.

The platform is a culmination of Cropin’s experience and expertise in enabling the global agriculture ecosystem with technology and data. With this launch, Cropin will help agri-food and allied businesses to manage the complexity of converging multiple-point technology solutions, while enjoying the flexibility of choosing the right solutions based on where they are in their digital transformation journey, the company said.

Krishna Kumar, Founder & CEO, Cropin said, “Today, the global agriculture ecosystem is facing large disruptions triggered by climate change, geo-political tensions, food supply-chain challenges, and an ever-increasing global population. Solving these challenges demands a technology platform that enables the ecosystem players to transform their business operations. Cropin Cloud leverages the advancements in cloud computing, earth observation, remote sensing, data and machine learning algorithms to help the agriculture sector unlock new possibilities. For Cropin, this is an important milestone as we double down on our core purpose to maximize per acre value for every stakeholder in the global agriculture ecosystem.”

Digital solutions to agri-ecosystems

Vijay Nelson, Chief Product Officer, Cropin, said, “Cropin Cloud is the world’s very first intelligent cloud platform for agriculture. Agriculture technology is complex and needs specialized expertise in GIS, agri-science, AI/ML models, weather data, and IoT, among others. Crops are copiously diversified, and the digital solutions required to monitor them need hyper-tuning. Cropin Cloud combines the power of a diverse set of advanced technologies, agronomy knowledge, data science, and artificial intelligence. The platform offers a complete set of agriculture-specific capabilities to accelerate business growth and bring about rapid and far-reaching digital transformation in the agri-ecosystem.”

Cropin Cloud can be a great enabler in solving traceability, yield unpredictability, supply chain disruptions, and other agri-food ecosystem challenges, the company said. The Cropin cloud delivers a scalable agri-stack that comprises a powerful triad of abilities and platform layers, including Cropin Apps, Cropin Data Hub, and Cropin Intelligence, it added.