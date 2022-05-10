Cropin sets up AI Labs for agri asset computation

Bengaluru, May 10

Agritech firm Cropin has set up new Artificial Intelligence(AI) lab with an initial team of 30 members comprising earth observation scientists, data scientists, agronomists and AI/ML researchers to focus on studying and computing the cultivable lands worldwide.

Leveraging the contextual convergence of earth-observation data, geo-fenced field data, AI models and knowledge built and tested over the years, scientists at Cropin’s AI Labs will bring intelligence to every acre of the world’s farmlands, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The complex process of ‘agri asset computation’ brings together hyper local historical and forecasted weather data, soil information, agro-climatic conditions, seed genetics, global crop sowing and harvesting patterns, management practices, agronomical knowledge, land records, farmer KYC and other farming insights, all under one umbrella.

Aids digital adoption

Cropin’s proprietary knowledge graphs are created from trillions of farm pixel datasets that continuously grow and multiply in time and space, allowing the company to build and implement the various AI models in any country in the shortest possible time. In a first-of-its kind initiative in the global agriculture ecosystem, this move will help accelerate digital adoption in the sector and transform agriculture into a sustainable, efficient, and data-driven industry.

Cropin’s platform is capable of computing crop intelligence at planet scale, computing 0.2 billion acres of cultivable land so far in 13 countries including India, Nigeria, and Bangladesh covering 32 crops.

Based in India and Europe, the Cropin AI Labs team will compute over 1.2 billion acres of cultivable lands across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, LATAM, and Africa regions by 2025.

Krishna Kumar, Co-Founder & CEO, Cropin, said, “At Cropin, we are constantly focussed on building technology that can enable and transform the agriculture sector. Right from our founding in 2010, when no category called agritech existed, to today, we see the industry evolving from the digitisation of farming to intelligent and data-driven agriculture. Over the past few years, our Earth Observation & AI science research teams have built global intelligence models for agriculture that are already unmatched in terms of accuracy and scalability in the real world. Cropin’s AI Labs will help us accelerate this effort to compute and bring the benefits of predictive intelligence to every acre of the world’s farmlands.”

Revenue growth

The company’s AI/ML-powered predictive risk monitoring and mitigation solutions have registered a revenue growth of more than 110 times between 2019 and 2022 and now account for 65 per cent of Cropin’s revenues.

According to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the global population will hit 10 billion people by 2050, and the world needs to produce 56 per cent more food than produced in 2010.

Cropin’s global farmland computation initiative will have a deep impact on the $3 trillion food production value chain by 2025, help reduce food losses by 35% thus safeguarding food security and sustainability.