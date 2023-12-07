Agri-input maker Crystal Crop Protection Limited has announced the acquisition of the trademark for herbicide Gramoxone from Syngenta for use in the India market.

Ankur Aggarwal, Managing Director of Crystal Crop Protection Limited, said “The acquisition of the trademark Gramoxone represents a significant step forward in our pursuit of expanding our footprint within the herbicide category. Gramoxoneis a widely recognized trademark in the broad-spectrum herbicide category.”

The addition of Gramoxone to Crystal Crop Protection’s portfolio will play a vital role in extending its reach to more farmers across India and is expected to contribute significantly, the company said in a statement. Crystal Crop Protection’s non-selective herbicide portfolio already features industry-leading brands.

Crystal Crop has been pursuing a strategy of growth through strategic acquisitions. This marks the eleventh acquisition for the company and the second in the year 2023. Earlier this year, Crystal acquired the Sadanand portfolio of Cotton Seeds from Kohinoor Seeds. In 2021, the company expanded its presence by acquiring the cotton, pearl millet, mustard, and sorghum portfolio of seeds from Bayer. Between 2018 and 2022, Crystal also successfully acquired various agrochemical and Seed brands from multinational companies, including Syngenta, FMC, and Dow-Corteva. In 2018, the company had strengthened its capabilities by acquiring a manufacturing unit from the Solvay group in Nagpur.

With the increasing herbicide adoption of 15-20 per cent in the last decade, farmers have been open to using innovative methods for increasing their crop yields. A paradigm shift from manual weeding to the use of herbicides is expected to enhance agricultural production in India significantly.