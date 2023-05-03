A cyclonic circulation will likely develop over the south-east Bay of Bengal on May 6 and may intensify into a cyclonic storm after May 8, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.

A low-pressure area will form over the south-east Bay of Bengal on May 7 under the influence of the cyclonic circulation, and it will likely concentrate into a depression on May 8, the IMD said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Thereafter, it is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm while moving nearly northwards towards the central Bay of Bengal,” it said.

The details of its path and intensification will be clear after the formation of the low-pressure area. “The system is under constant watch and is being monitored regularly,” the IMD said.

Other weather developments

According to the official weather forecaster, a cyclonic circulation lies over north Tamil Nadu at lower tropospheric levels. Another such circulation lies over south Chhattisgarh at lower tropospheric levels.

On the other hand, the IMD said a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect north-west India from May 7.

In its forecast and warning, the weather forecaster said light to moderate, fairly widespread thunderstorms, lightning, or gusty winds are likely over north-western parts over the next 24 hours.

On May 5, there will be a fresh spell of isolated to scattered rainfall over the plains of northwest India for subsequent 2-3 days, the IMD said.

In central India, light isolated or scattered rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, or gusty winds are likely over the region during the next 5 days. Southern India will also face similar weather events during the period, while in the north-east, there could be light and moderate widespread rainfall over the next three days.

Agromet advisories

The IMD in its agromet advisories asked farmers in Tamil Nadu to postpone the harvest of green gram (moong) and black gram (black matpe or urad). It also called for putting off the harvest of wheat in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.

It called for completing the harvest of matured rice in Kerala and interior Karnataka during clear weather. It suggested continuing the harvest of matured onions and fruits such as watermelon, muskmelon in Vidarbha during clear weather.