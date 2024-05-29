D2F Services Pvt. Ltd, a drone-based chemical spraying service provider operating under the brand name AgriWings, received ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 27001:2022 certificates last week (May 24).

A media statement said the ISO 9001:2015 certificate certifies that products and services offered by companies consistently meet customer and regulatory expectations. This is done by improving quality management of the services offered.

The ISO 27001:2022 certificate ensures that companies maintain the safety of their information and data by effective risk management under the data protection policy. This also ensures that confidential data stays intact, and is easily accessible when required.

Operational in 4 States

By offering their drone-based chemical spraying services, AgriWings has made farming more efficient and productive for farmer communities across Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, where its operations are currently run, it said.

Quoting Vidur Varma, Chief Executive Officer of Agri Wings, the statement said: “We are delighted to have received these prestigious certifications. These invaluable distinctions reinforce our commitment to delivering high-quality, secure drone-based chemical spraying services, and also enhances the company’s credibility and trust among customers, solidifying their dedication to maintaining high standards and continuous improvement. AgriWings is forever committed to providing the most effective drone-based chemical spraying services to farmers to help them improve the profitability of their farming, which consequently improves their efficiency and productivity.”

