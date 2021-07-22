Dabur India forays into spreads and syrups segment

Dabur India on Thursday announced that it is foraying into the spreads and syrups segment. The FMCG company said it is extending Dabur Honey to the syrups segment with Honey Tasties which are honey-infused syrups with no-added sugar.

The new Honey Tasties has been launched in two flavours – Chocolate and Strawberry – priced at ₹120 for a 200 gm pack and will be available in select retail stores and leading e-commerce platforms.

“Millennial moms are increasingly looking for products that offer great taste while being healthy for their little ones. Dabur Honey Tasties, a one-of-its-kind innovation in the honey category, provides a tasty treat that kids will love,” Dabur India Ltd Marketing Head-Health Supplements Prashant Agarwal said.

“The new Dabur Honey Tasties can be added into milk, spread on bread, drizzled on pancakes/waffles and used to make desserts. It not only enhances the flavour of milkshakes but can also be used as a topping in beverages like cold chocolate and cold coffee, besides ice-creams,” he added.