Dealers cheer ATMA’s ₹1,100-cr package to boost rubber farming in N-E

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
The Indian Rubber Dealers Federation has hailed the initiative of Automotive Tyre Manufacturers Association (ATMA) to invest ₹1,100 crore over a period of five years for the promotion of rubber cultivation in North-Eastern states.
The Federation urged the tyre industry body to consider Southern states as well in the package mooted through Rubber Board as these traditional growing areas could play a qualitative role to reverse the sullen mood in the plantation sector.
George Valy, president of the federation, said that Kerala and couple of other states right from the very inception of rubber cultivation in the country has a bountiful corpus of growers with pioneering farming tradition and vast experience. However, un-remunerative prices for many years at a stretch and resultant non-tapping of trees in an estimated 20 per cent of the total holdings has turned a sizeable extent of it into senile plantation tracts.
In these circumstances, it is imperative that the Rubber Board stepped in with replanting incentives for such holdings so as to regenerate rubber production in Kerala and neighbouring states. Most of the tyre manufacturing companies are based in South India and they would be benefited from the angle of freight savings and effective off-take of NR production, he said.
If the Rubber Board resorts to such a wise decision and also if the prices stood at least at the current market prices, Valy said rubber production and cultivation in India will definitely retrieve its bygone charm over a period of seven years of gestation from now.
The current rubber production is hovering at 7 lakh tonnes, a dip of two lakh plus tonnes whereas annual consumption currently stood at 11 lakh tonnes. The pandemic situation and climatic factors have increasingly put a heavy strain in global availability of NR.
Valy also urged the Rubber Board chairman to cash in on the opportunity to boost NR production by providing replanting incentives for small and marginal senile plantations and create a level playing field for all stakeholders.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
The fund’s category change does not alter its investment process that has delivered strongly
₹1420 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1408139514341450 Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Karnataka Bank at current levels. After a short ...
If you have only a pure vanilla term cover and a health plan, then you should get personal accident insurance ...
India is ready with two vaccines to beat the deadliest virus of recent times. The immunisation drive, however, ...
The clinician scientist on how to combat a mutating virus
Food cropped up as a leitmotif in Irrfan Khan’s films. On his birth anniversary today, a fan recalls some ...
A vehicle owner queues up for a colour-coded sticker — and wonders why he has to do so in Covid-19 times
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...