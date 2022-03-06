Deep depression weakens as home run towards North TN coast begins

The deep depression over the South-West Bay of Bengal weakened into a depression as it headed changed track to the South-West from the open waters and lay centered at 5.30 am this (Sunday) morning 260 km East-North-East of Nagapattinam; 270 km East-South-East of Puducherry and 280 km South-South-East of Chennai.

An India Meteorological Department (IMD) said it is likely to continue to move to the South-West, as it had predicted, towards the North Tamil Nadu coast and weaken gradually into a well-marked low-pressure area by noon.

Squally winds forecast

Squally winds speed reaching 40-50 km/hr gusting to 60 km/hr may prevail over South-West and adjoining West-Central Bay; the Gulf of Mannar and along and off North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and South Andhra Pradesh coasts for the rest of the the day today (Sunday).

They would gradually decrease to 30-40 km/hr gusting to 50 km/hr tomorrow (Monday). The sea condition will be ‘rough’ to ‘very rough’ (wave heights of 8-20 ft) over the South-West and adjoining West-Central Bay; the Gulf of Mannar; the Comorin; and along and off the Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and South Andhra Pradesh coasts till Monday morning.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the South-West and adjoining Westc-Central Bay; the Gulf of Mannar; the Comorin; and along and off the Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and South Andhra Pradesh coasts till tomorrow (Monday).

Western disturbance arrives

The weakening of the erstwhile deep depression coincided with the arrival of a western disturbance from the opposite direction towards the North of the country. The opposing winds had started to shear away the northern flanks of the system for the past several hours, and dry air wafting in from adjoining land also hastened its weakening.

The IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfal or thundershowers at few places over North Coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal for today. Satellite pictures in the morning showed only sparse clouds along the Tamil Nadu coast.

The Chennai Regional Meteorological Centre of the IMD said thunderstorms with light to moderate rain may occur at many places over Coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and isolated over Interior Tamil Nadu. Heavy rain is likely at isolated places over Villupuram, Cuddalore, Pudukottai and the delta districts.

Global model weather outlook

Light rain was reported from isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal till noon yesterday (Saturday). Chief amounts of rainfall during this period are Velankanni-2 cm; and Tiruvarur, Tirupoondi, Karaikal, Adirampatnam and Parangipettai-1 each.

As for tomorrow (Monday), light to moderate rainfal or thundershowers are possible at a many places over Coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and at a few places over North Interior Tamil Nadu. Light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers may break out at isolated places over South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema.

Global model outlook for the next wave of organised pre-monsoon showers for the week from March 11 has been revised with only a smattering of showers for the South Coastal Tamil Nadu while the bulk goes to Sri Lanka. But Kerala is forecast to get reasonably wet as spillover from the westward propagating rain over Sri Lanka.