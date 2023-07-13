Agri-tech platform DeHaat announced Thursday its strategic partnership with two global biological agri-input innovations – GBI (Global BioAg Innovations) and Aussan Laboratories.

The multi-year partnership enables DeHaat to exclusively manage the distribution and sales of six unique formulations patented by GBI and Aussan Labs through its exclusive network of 12,000 DeHaat franchise centers spanning 1.1 lakh villages across 12 states, offering last mile access to over two million Indian farmers, the company said in a statement.

DeHaat, with existing tie-ups with over 250 agri companies offering a wide range of over 3,000 agri input SKUs, has extended its outreach to global IPs for the first time.

The association is aimed at empowering farmers with the right products and information to combat the changing climatic conditions and establish sustainable agricultural practices.

DeHaat aims to facilitate these cutting-edge products that are designed to improve soil health and fortify crops against the adverse effects of climate change. DeHaat has so far partnered with 4 such global innovations, offering access to its large farmers and last mile network and is hoping to extend this success to bring many more global agri solutions to Indian soil.

Amrendra Singh, cofounder, DeHaat said, “We are thrilled to partner with GBI and Aussan Labs, two of the highly innovative biological and hence environment friendly solutions. This collaboration aims to empower our farmers to adapt to sustainable practices and adopt climate resilient farming. As a ‘Farmers First’ organization, our mission remains to revolutionize the Indian agricultural ecosystem and deliver environment friendly products to our farmers. We are committed towards creating a sustainable future, empowering farmers with latest advancements, improving resource efficiency, and truly making a difference in their lives”.

Roger Tripathi, CEO, GBI, added, “We are keenly looking forward to working with DeHaat and its enormous reach in taking the efficacious GBI products to Indian farmers to make Indian agriculture more sustainable. We will focus on soil health and plant health linkages. Dehaat and GBI share the same passion.”

Sandeep Jayaswal, CEO, Aussan India, said “Our passion is to remove toxic chemicals from the agriculture industry and the food chain in general, as well as to give back to the planet by repairing damaged farm soils by working with nature and not against her. We are super exited to distribute CropBioLife, our Flagship innovation, through DeHaat’s massive network in India. This will enable higher ROI for Indian farmers in an eco-friendly and sustainable manner.”

Aussan Labs’ flagship product ‘CropBioLife’, which was developed in 2004 after six years of development and over 100 trials conducted across the globe of a variety of crops is today certified organic in geographies like US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, is available in 15 countries and has 6 patents issued or pending against its name. With the association, this innovative product will now be available in India exclusively through the DeHaat network.

DeHaat has evolved as network of 2 million transacting farmers for various agri offerings – right from agri input, soil test, crop advisory, financial services and output market linkage. Considering the volatile climatic situation at farmer level resulting in significant yield loss, DeHaat has successfully integrated climate resilient agri practices as part of its recommendation engine to farmers. The solutions from GBI and Aussan have been tested on more than ten crops across DeHaat’s operating geographies over the last 12 months to validate the impact matrix of 40-60% income enhancement through improved soil fertility and crop shelf life as well as enhancement in plant immunity, the company claimed.

