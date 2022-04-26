DeHaat picks majority stake in Y-Cook India in all-cash deal

DeHaat, an agtech platform that offers end-to-end agricultural services to farmers, has announced that it acquired a majority stake in Y-Cook India, a food technology company.

Shashank Kumar, Co-founder and CEO, DeHaat, said the acquisition is in tune with DeHaat’s expansion plans to enable significant price benefits for farmers and help them provide a better value proposition.

The Bengaluru-based target company develops ready-to-use steamed produce, processes and exports sweet corn and lentils. The 11-year-old company, founded by Janardhan Swahar, Vijay Reddy and Gayathri Swahar, has operations in nine countries, offering a wide range of steamed snacks and ingredients.

It is an all-cash deal and through this stake sale, Y-Cook’s investors Oikocredit and O21 have exited it.

Delhi-based DeHaat serves over 10 lakh farmers inBihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Maharashtra.

“The acquisition provides farmers better access to domestic and global markets and the customer base that Y-Cook has created in India and abroad,” Adarsh Srivastav, Co-founder and Director, DeHaat, said.

DeHaat acquired Helicrofter, a business-to-business agri input marketplace in Maharashtra, three months ago.