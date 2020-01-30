Delhi High Court favours jail terms for using chemicals to ripen fruits

Bajaj hopes to replicate KTM success story with Triumph
The future could see synergies happening with the trio, though these are early days yet
Use of pesticides and chemicals to ripen fruits amounts to poisoning the consumer, the Delhi High Court has observed and said invoking penal provisions against the culprits would have a deterrent effect.
“Using chemicals like calcium carbide to ripen mangoes is like poisoning somebody. Why should the Indian Penal Code be not invoked against them? Send such persons to jail, even if for 2 days and it would have a deterrent effect,” a bench of Justices GS Sistani and AJ Bhambani said while hearing a PIL initiated by the court to monitor use of pesticides on fruits and vegetables.
The bench asked the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) whether calcium carbide was still being used to ripen fruits like mangoes, and sought the presence of its Chief Executive Officer to assist it on the next date of hearing.
The court also asked the Ministry of Agriculture as to whether any kit was available for consumers to themselves test for calcium carbide in their homes. The ministry said no such kit was available as the presence of calcium carbide can only be tested in laboratories with the help of proper equipment and additional chemicals.
The Delhi government, represented by its additional standing counsel Naushad Ahmed Khan, told the court that it has been picking up samples from markets in the national capital for testing and also carrying out awareness drives. It also told the court that some of the samples were tested and no chemicals were found and the results of other samples were awaited.
Apart from the PIL initiated by the court on its own, it is also hearing two other pleas by private individuals seeking directions to the authorities to curb the use of pesticides and other chemicals on food products, especially the agricultural produce, coming into the national capital.
According to a report filed by amicus curiae Rajul Jain earlier, due to excessive usage of pesticides in fruits and vegetables, “various countries have banned the import of Indian vegetables and fruits and many more were under scrutiny.”
The high court had initiated the issue on its own after an NGO had found that vegetables and fruits sold in the Delhi markets contained poisons capable of causing cancer and harming the nervous system and liver.
The court has in the past suggested several measures to curb adulteration of eatables, especially fruits and vegetables, like large-scale testing and sending back contaminated food products to manufacturers or farmers.
The future could see synergies happening with the trio, though these are early days yet
TVS, Bajaj plug into the new narrative
The first truly affordable EV may be the game changer for Tata and the benchmark that competitors will need to ...
Slicing down the number of services may be a good idea, but could be tricky
FPIs have utilised only half of their investment limits in government bonds through 2019
Potential home-buyers and investors look for incentives to get off the fence
With a slowing economy marked by a 11-year low GDP, the FM has a tough task ahead
Wait for clarity on the fiscal road map before investing in debt: CEO, Emkay Investment Managers
Artist Jitish Kallat’s latest multimedia work is a reminder that friendship is possible even amidst diversity
In posing afresh the issue of judicial intervention in religious matters, the Supreme Court concedes the ...
Why the world would be a much better place if fewer people drove cars
Celebrate BLink’s sixth birthday with this special anniversary issue; exclusive short stories and poems by ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...