Agri-tech start-up Digicides is expanding its operations into the Asia Pacific region with entry into the Philippines. This expansion has been facilitated by partnerships with Syngenta Philippines and BASF Philippines, the company said in a statement.

Launched in 2017, Digicides is a business-to-farmer engagement platform that aims to streamline farmer communication and information dissemination through its unique suite of products. In India, it is already working with over 150 organisations such as Bayer, BASF, Godrej, Coromandel, and more and has built a repository of 2.7 crore verified farmers, the company said.

Today, Asia-Pacific generates roughly 30 per cent of global agri-food tech financing activity, estimated to account for 60% of global consumption by 2030.

Immense similarities

“The Asia Pacific region shares immense similarities with the Indian market with sizable agricultural communities. Given our success in our home country, we meticulously planned this expansion, which is expected to penetrate 50% of the agri market in the Philippines followed by other countries. At Digicides, our vision is to empower farmers and ease the agribusiness process which will result in a boost in the farming industry,” Dipanjan Dean Dutta, co-founder and CEO, Digicides said.

Digicides aims to introduce its tried and tested agri-tools, such as DigiTrack, a lead generation tool in which a virtual sim-less number is provided to the on-ground agents or field sales officers to capture the data. This will benefit an estimated 8.5 million farmers in South East Asia. Digicides’ long-term vision involves establishing a strong presence in countries like Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Malaysia as part of its growth strategy, the company said.