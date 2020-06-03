‘Digitisation will help agri sector to tackle effects of pandemic’

Digitisation of agriculture can help farmers tackle the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and farmers can ensure sale of their produce with transportation, finance, and supply chain being managed with the help of technology, according to Pune-based agritech enterprise resource planning (ERP) platform, FarmERP.

Santosh Shinde, CEO and co-founder of the company, said that technology as a broad concept has always played a role when it comes to easing out tensions and crinkles in age-old systems.

“Agritech is a more specific category within the technology spectrum that provides assistance to the industry of agriculture. Farmers are getting educated, informed, and equipped with the workings and benefits of the virtual world with digital integration in their agricultural tasks,” said Shinde. He added that there are multiple ways in which agritech proves to be a supporting pillar for farmers.

“Necessity has always been the mother of invention, and with the pandemic bringing unforeseen market scenarios, FarmERP is ready to take this as a challenge and make the best of it for the benefit of farmers and the agriculture technology sector,” said Shinde.

FarmERP caters to various streams in the agricultural supply chain, including farmers, farmer producer companies, cooperatives, contract farming companies, wholesalers, exporters, importers, retailers, and even consumers.

“We are leveraging advanced technologies through our digital and future-ready ERP platform, which simplifies the management of farm operation, right from plantation to quality control to storage to sales and everything in between. It can be customised as per business requirements and can be easily integrated with smart devices as well as legacy ERP or financial systems,” said Sanjay Borkar, CEO and another co-founder.

Farm analytics dashboards offer smarter data insights and combined with the power of big data, sensors, robotics, GIS, unmanned aerial vehicle/drones, real-time cloud data and predictive analysis, the technology works wonders right down to the micro level, Borkar added.

FarmERP’s digital platform helped 25,000 small-holder farmers in drought-prone parts of the State mitigate climate risks. Analytics on crop schedules, nutrition, and water requirement were handed over to the farmers through geo tagging. A central server was updated and the patterns prescribing the necessary measures for profitable farm operations studied. The productivity of 75 per cent of the total farms doubled by the end of the project, according to the company.