‘Digitisation will help agri sector to tackle effects of pandemic’

Can we find the right balance in our labour laws?
The Covid crisis, which has thrown the spotlight on migrant workers, could be the opportunity to formalise our ...
Digitisation of agriculture can help farmers tackle the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and farmers can ensure sale of their produce with transportation, finance, and supply chain being managed with the help of technology, according to Pune-based agritech enterprise resource planning (ERP) platform, FarmERP.
Santosh Shinde, CEO and co-founder of the company, said that technology as a broad concept has always played a role when it comes to easing out tensions and crinkles in age-old systems.
“Agritech is a more specific category within the technology spectrum that provides assistance to the industry of agriculture. Farmers are getting educated, informed, and equipped with the workings and benefits of the virtual world with digital integration in their agricultural tasks,” said Shinde. He added that there are multiple ways in which agritech proves to be a supporting pillar for farmers.
“Necessity has always been the mother of invention, and with the pandemic bringing unforeseen market scenarios, FarmERP is ready to take this as a challenge and make the best of it for the benefit of farmers and the agriculture technology sector,” said Shinde.
FarmERP caters to various streams in the agricultural supply chain, including farmers, farmer producer companies, cooperatives, contract farming companies, wholesalers, exporters, importers, retailers, and even consumers.
“We are leveraging advanced technologies through our digital and future-ready ERP platform, which simplifies the management of farm operation, right from plantation to quality control to storage to sales and everything in between. It can be customised as per business requirements and can be easily integrated with smart devices as well as legacy ERP or financial systems,” said Sanjay Borkar, CEO and another co-founder.
Farm analytics dashboards offer smarter data insights and combined with the power of big data, sensors, robotics, GIS, unmanned aerial vehicle/drones, real-time cloud data and predictive analysis, the technology works wonders right down to the micro level, Borkar added.
FarmERP’s digital platform helped 25,000 small-holder farmers in drought-prone parts of the State mitigate climate risks. Analytics on crop schedules, nutrition, and water requirement were handed over to the farmers through geo tagging. A central server was updated and the patterns prescribing the necessary measures for profitable farm operations studied. The productivity of 75 per cent of the total farms doubled by the end of the project, according to the company.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
The Covid crisis, which has thrown the spotlight on migrant workers, could be the opportunity to formalise our ...
Neither a degree nor experience guarantees you a job or a stable career path any more
This little device costs upward of Rs 42,000
An IoT-enabled smart bin hopes to help in collection and segregation of refuse generated by the pandemic
Broad guidelines from authorities have created confusion among tenant and landlords
It can help find the annualised return on irregular cash flows
Decent pipeline, diversified services mix and promising products business, are key positives
Experts think that the negatives are already factored in
Online education may have its takers in urban schools, but has pushed students and teachers in rural India ...
With online learning in great demand during the lockdown, startups in this teaching space are cashing in
Ulley, near Leh, is where minimalism and contentment live together happily ever after
Urban schools have taken recourse to online classes in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic. Educationist Wilima ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
As we start travelling, it’s important to start reposing faith in brands that are taking precautions
From human stories to point of view content, how brands are adapting to different types of storytelling
The role of consistent key messaging in getting brand communication to ‘land’ with audiences
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...