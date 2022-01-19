Dileep Sanghani elected as IFFCO chairman

Dileep Sanghani has been elected as chairman of the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative (IFFCO) on Wednesday. He was serving as vice-chairman since 2019.

The elected board of directors of IFFCO unanimously elected Dileep Sanghani as the 17th chairman of the Cooperative, the cooperative major said in a statement. The elections were held due to the demise of incumbent chairman Balvinder Singh Nakai in October last year.

After getting elected, Sanghani said that the IFFCO will continue to work for the farmers on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Sahkar se Samridhi'. He reiterated his commitments to farmers and cooperatives.

“We continue to perform in sync with our Prime Minister's vision of Atmanirbhar Krishi and Atmanirbhar Bharat to fulfil the dream of doubling farmers' income,” IFFCO’s Managing Director Awasthi said.

Sanghani is a senior co-operator from Gujarat, and he is also the chairman of Gujarat State Cooperative Marketing Federation Ltd. (GUJCOMASOL), a post he has held since 2017. As a minister in the Gujarat government, he held different portfolios -- agriculture, co-operation, animal husbandry, fisheries, cow-breeding, prison, excise, law and justice, legislative and parliamentary affairs. In 2021, Sanghani also became President of the National Cooperative Union of India (NCUI), the apex body of Cooperatives in the country.