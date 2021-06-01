A sustainable brew that cheers
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
The domestic rubber futures regained strength despite another weak closing in overseas markets on Tuesday. The front month June delivery was up 0.33 per cent to close at ₹170.25 per kg with a volume of 39 lots on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).
RSS 3 (spot) declined to ₹165.33 (167.23) per kg at Bangkok. SMR 20 dropped to ₹121.51 (121.83) and Latex to ₹109.98 (113.39) per kg at Kualalumpur.
The natural rubber contract for the September delivery was down 140 Yuan (₹1,598.92) from previous day’s settlement price to close at 13,345 Yuan (₹1,52,394.75) a tonne with a volume of 3,40,835 lots in day time trading on Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE).
Spot rubber prices were not available as trading is permitted only twice a week on Monday and Friday. Kerala will continue to remain under the lockdown till 9 June to obviate the rapid surge of Covid-19 cases in the State.
The Rubber Board is organising a three day online training programme in dry rubber goods manufacture from 09 to 11 June 2021. The training will be from 10 am to 1 pm every day. The training includes topics on principles of rubber compounding; moulded, extruded and calendared goods; process control and vulcanisates tests; Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) schemes; marketing of goods etc. For more details, contact on phone: 0481-2353127 or Whatsapp 0481-2353201.
