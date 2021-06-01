The domestic rubber futures regained strength despite another weak closing in overseas markets on Tuesday. The front month June delivery was up 0.33 per cent to close at ₹170.25 per kg with a volume of 39 lots on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).

RSS 3 (spot) declined to ₹165.33 (167.23) per kg at Bangkok. SMR 20 dropped to ₹121.51 (121.83) and Latex to ₹109.98 (113.39) per kg at Kualalumpur.

The natural rubber contract for the September delivery was down 140 Yuan (₹1,598.92) from previous day’s settlement price to close at 13,345 Yuan (₹1,52,394.75) a tonne with a volume of 3,40,835 lots in day time trading on Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE).

Spot rubber prices were not available as trading is permitted only twice a week on Monday and Friday. Kerala will continue to remain under the lockdown till 9 June to obviate the rapid surge of Covid-19 cases in the State.

Online training programme

The Rubber Board is organising a three day online training programme in dry rubber goods manufacture from 09 to 11 June 2021. The training will be from 10 am to 1 pm every day. The training includes topics on principles of rubber compounding; moulded, extruded and calendared goods; process control and vulcanisates tests; Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) schemes; marketing of goods etc. For more details, contact on phone: 0481-2353127 or Whatsapp 0481-2353201.