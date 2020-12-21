Agri Business

Don’t withdraw agri reform laws, instead make amendments: Shetkari Sanghatana

Our Bureau Pune | Updated on December 21, 2020 Published on December 21, 2020

Family members of the protesting farmers join them at the Singhu Border in New Delhi on Saturday (file pic).   -  THE HINDU

The Shetkari Sanghatan (SS), the farmers’ organisation founded by late Sharad Joshi, has said the Centre must not withdraw the agri reform laws, but should instead make amendments in keeping with the demands made by the farmers.

SS President Anil Ghanwat said the Centre did not discuss the farm laws in detail with the farmers before introducing them, which has resulted in widespread misinformation. “The government can stay implementation of the laws and amend them after discussions with farmers. However, there is no need to withdraw these laws, which have opened up opportunities for farmers,” he said.

More
Farmers’ strike hits pineapple sales from Kerala to upcountry markets
 

SS has demanded that the government must allow States to decide about APMCs and contract farming. States should be authorised to make their own laws about the functioning of APMCs, cess and development of mandis. The Centre can provide a framework of guiding principles by making a Model Act.

“The government must scrap the Essential Commodities Act which has resulted in the exploitation of farmers,” Ghanwat said, adding that farmers in Punjab must hold talks with the government and withdraw the agitation.

More
Govt urges farmers to rejoin talks
 

The SS has warned that if the government succumbs to pressure from Punjab’s farmers, no government in the future will dare to introduce agri reforms.

More
Farmers have begun to benefit from agricultural reforms: PM Modi
 

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on December 21, 2020
farmers
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.