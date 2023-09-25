AVPL, the global agriculture drone technology company, has been selected to showcase its innovative technology and entrepreneurship at the Reflect Festival in Cyprus.

The company is among eight start-ups that have been selected from India to participate in the event.

It was selected by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and the Ministry of Commerce and Industry through the Startup India initiative.

AVPL has been implementing drone technology in the agricultural sector worldwide.

India will be the partner country for this year’s Reflect Festival. AVPL has been invited to demonstrate its advanced drone technology in the agricultural field.

The objective of the event is to create drone-entrepreneurs and agri-entrepreneurs.

Under the Reflect India scheme by DPIIT, AVPL’s business plan will be showcased in 20 countries on various platforms.

Preet Sandhu, Co-founder and Executive Director of AVPL said the participation at the event will give the company an opportunity to showcase the transformative power of drone technology and its impact on agriculture.

The company’s services include drone manufacturing for agriculture, drone pilot training, agri equipment rental, and drip irrigation solutions, said Sandhu

AVPL aims to cater to the Indian markets while expanding its operations to Australia, Brazil, and Argentina in the first phase.

With a mission to train and deploy a Drone Entrepreneur and Agri Entrepreneur in each village, AVPL is committed to fulfilling the needs of every farmer.

Collaborating with organisations such as the National Skill Development Corporation and UPL, AVPL is dedicated to creating a new generation of agripreneurs and dronepreneurs.