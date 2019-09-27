Drug and Narcotics Prices

as on : 27-09-2019 11:49:22 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Arecanut(Betelnut/Supari)
Neeleswaram(Ker)2.00NC16.00250002400025.00
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.00NC20.0025000250004.17
Payyannur(Ker)0.62NC18.642250022500-
Mahua
Surajpur(Cht)2.00-41.1810.8025002200-
Published on September 27, 2019
