Drug and Narcotics Prices

as on : 01-10-2019 12:46:57 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Arecanut(Betelnut/Supari)
Channagiri(Kar)57.00-3.391138.0033421340552.94
Payyannur(Ker)0.62NC19.882250022500-
Published on October 01, 2019
