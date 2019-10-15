Drug and Narcotics Prices

as on : 15-10-2019 03:50:29 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Arecanut(Betelnut/Supari)
Channagiri(Kar)148.00159.651434.003296133421-3.86
Puttur(Kar)57.00-114.0013250--
Karimganj(ASM)55.0057.141664.005500550022.22
Manjeswaram(Ker)50.0066.67430.0028050275502.94
Siddapur(Kar)33.00-10.81140.00188991879913.29
Mumbai(Mah)26.00160162.003300033000NC
Shikaripura(Kar)10.00-20.0032000--
Tura(Meh)1.4016.6722.2065006500-
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.00NC24.00250002500021.95
Payyannur(Ker)0.62NC22.362300023000-
Mahua
Lalitpur(UP)3.0050150.40450045206.89
Published on October 15, 2019
TOPICS