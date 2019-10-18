Drug and Narcotics Prices

as on : 18-10-2019 04:14:13 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Isabgul(Psyllium)
Unjha(Guj)212.620.67847.6484008875-
Mahua
Lalitpur(UP)2.40-20155.20453045007.60
Published on October 18, 2019
