Drug and Narcotics Prices

as on : 29-10-2019 08:20:31 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Arecanut(Betelnut/Supari)
Karimganj(ASM)55.0057.141964.005500550037.50
Dhing(ASM)15.0015.38458.0024000245004.35
BetalLeaves
Ramanujganj(Cht)1900.00-3800.0020--
Shillong(Meh)15.0025496.001600015500-
Published on October 29, 2019
