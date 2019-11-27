Drug and Narcotics Prices

as on : 27-11-2019 12:28:27 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Isabgul(Psyllium)
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)16.50870.59795.6080008000-0.62
Mahua
Charama(Cht)142.00-284.003000--
Udaipura(Raj)22.00-72.4600.4018501850-
Lalitpur(UP)4.5012.5218.004650465014.53
Published on November 27, 2019
