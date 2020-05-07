Drug and Narcotics Prices

as on : 07-05-2020 03:24:57 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Arecanut(Betelnut/Supari)
Tumkur(Kar)9.00-18.0028000--
Mahua
Udaipura(Raj)25.10-90.69639.4018001800-
Surajpur(Cht)5.00-10.003100-40.91
