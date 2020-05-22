Drug and Narcotics Prices

as on : 22-05-2020 12:59:53 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Arecanut(Betelnut/Supari)
Arakalgud(Kar)110.00-220.0018900--
Niuland(Nag)3.00-14.2913.0026002600-
Isabgul(Psyllium)
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)15.4077.01251.4093008600-2.11
Mahua
Lakhanpuri(Cht)20.00-40.004000--
Shivpuri(MP)16.80-33.603100--
Published on May 22, 2020
