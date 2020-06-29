Drug and Narcotics Prices

as on : 29-06-2020 03:15:22 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

Arecanut(Betelnut/Supari)
Channagiri(Kar)72.0094.59460.0036387355399.99
Shillong(Meh)18.00100336.00160001550018.52
Holenarsipura(Kar)15.00-30.0020000--
Tumkur(Kar)13.00-26.0036100--
Kadur(Kar)6.00-84.21672.001700020000-
Gonikappal(Kar)1.00-2.0011000--
Isabgul(Psyllium)
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)22.60-52.32604.60985099503.68
Halvad(Guj)2.06-4.128500--
Mahua
Udaipura(Raj)47.00-53.141574.2018001800-
Lalitpur(UP)3.50-12.5114.0028002750-31.71
Baikunthpur(Cht)2.00-4.003100-72.22
Published on June 29, 2020
