Drug and Narcotics Prices

as on : 06-07-2020 02:36:02 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Arecanut(Betelnut/Supari)
Shillong(Meh)20.00NC416.00160001600018.52
Kadur(Kar)2.00-77.78694.002010018200-
Honnali(Kar)1.00-506.003560035159-
Isabgul(Psyllium)
Merta City(Raj)69.40-68.21592.4010200920010.57
Mahua
Lormi(Cht)4.00-8.003000--
Lalitpur(UP)3.80-5129.6029502800-28.05
Katghora(Cht)2.50-50115.0033003100-
Pratappur(Cht)1.50-3.003100--
Published on July 06, 2020
