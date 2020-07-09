Drug and Narcotics Prices

as on : 09-07-2020 03:14:55 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Arecanut(Betelnut/Supari)
Kadur(Kar)66.003200826.002191820100-
Channagiri(Kar)57.00-41.84908.0035708356297.94
Shillong(Meh)20.0011.11492.00160001600018.52
Taliparamba(Ker)1.20NC22.20280002800041.77
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.002520.60300003000039.53
Isabgul(Psyllium)
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)16.30-47.42810.8099601050011.91
Mahua
Surajpur(Cht)5.00NC20.002500310013.64
Katghora(Cht)1.00-60117.0033003300-
Pratappur(Cht)1.00NC9.0031003100-
Published on July 09, 2020
