Drug and Narcotics Prices

as on : 17-08-2020 03:01:37 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Arecanut(Betelnut/Supari)
Channagiri(Kar)116.00-4.922602.0037277376577.92
Shillong(Meh)20.00-20940.001550015500-8.82
Isabgul(Psyllium)
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)13.70-24.311155.20116501225030.90
Mahua
Raigarh(Cht)9.00-18.003000--
Lalitpur(UP)8.00-11.11323.0034003900-9.33
Ramanujganj(Cht)5.00-10.002200--

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on August 17, 2020
TOPICS
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.