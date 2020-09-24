Drug and Narcotics Prices

as on : 24-09-2020 02:08:34 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Arecanut(Betelnut/Supari)
Puttur(Kar)220.00494.591376.001425014250-
Channagiri(Kar)113.0032.943856.0036841360028.18

Published on September 24, 2020
