Drug and Narcotics Prices

as on : 01-10-2020 02:42:16 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Arecanut(Betelnut/Supari)
Channagiri(Kar)111.00-1.774078.0036700368419.81
Shillong(Meh)15.00-6.251288.00220002200037.50

Published on October 01, 2020
TOPICS
