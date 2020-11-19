Drug and Narcotics Prices

as on : 19-11-2020 02:55:40 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Arecanut(Betelnut/Supari)
Channagiri(Kar)224.00-446054.00390183974519.93
Puttur(Kar)70.00-43.551764.0013500135001.89
Holalkere(Kar)50.001150646.00383303658829.92
Manjeswaram(Ker)50.001501261.00405503955044.56
Shillong(Meh)20.005.261626.00215002750022.86
Kanjangadu(Ker)0.85-1557.50370003400037.04
BetalLeaves
Tura(Meh)0.60-14.2912.30110009500-54.17
Isabgul(Psyllium)
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)2.70-551326.40110621106238.28
Amreli(Guj)0.80NC3.20109809250-
Mahua
Lalitpur(UP)15.00-68.09773.40490050005.15

Published on November 19, 2020
